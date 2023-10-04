trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670682
Madhya Pradesh Congress might take a new step in view of upcoming elections

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
MP Election 2023: In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress is trying its best to return to power. But till now Congress has not been able to clear the picture of its candidates. It is believed that Congress may cancel the tickets of some of the sitting MLAs.
