Madhya Pradesh Election: PM's claim in public meeting - I will make the country the third economy in the third term

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election: BJP has intensified the election campaign in Madhya Pradesh... In Damoh of MP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that I will make the country the third economy in my third term.
