Madhya Pradesh Government makes huge announcement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Samarpan Rashi Update: Madhya Pradesh government has made a big announcement. This announcement has been made regarding the surrender amount. According to which 50 percent amount will be given to the wife and 50 percent amount will be given to the parents. CM Mohan Yadav has made this announcement for the martyrs.