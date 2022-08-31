NewsVideos

Madhya Pradesh: Man forced to carry pregnant wife on handcart in absence of an ambulance

A man was forced to carry his pregnant wife on a handcart to the hospital due to lack of Ambulance in Damoh. The woman developed labour pain following which her husband called the ambulance but it didn’t arrive on time. The paucity of ambulance forced the man to carry her pregnant wife on a hand cart for a distance of 2km. After the video went viral, the concerned authorities have taken cognizance of the matter.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
