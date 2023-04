videoDetails

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi today flagged off Vande Bharat Express train

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

PM Modi today flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train. This train running from Bhopal will travel till Delhi. At the same time, it is also being told that its speed will be more than Shatabdi train. Because of which this train will complete the journey from Bhopal to Delhi in just 7 hours 45 minutes.