videoDetails

Madhya Pradesh: Terrible road accident in Khargone

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

A terrible road accident has happened in Khargone of Madhya Pradesh. The incident of a bus full of passengers falling down from the bridge has come to light. About 50 passengers were aboard this bus. The injured are being taken to the hospital for treatment.