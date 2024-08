videoDetails

'Madrasas will run according to government', says BJP

Sonam | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 03:58 PM IST

Madrasa Controversy: After the warning of the Maulanas, Hindus took the charge. Mahabharata continues on Madrasas in Madhya Pradesh. The Ulema Board says that Hindu children will study in Madrasas. BJP targeted the Ulema Board. Hindu children will not be allowed to become Maulvis.