Mafia Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf gets 4 days police remand in Umesh Pal Case

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed got 4 days police remand after hearing in CJM court of Prayagraj on Thursday in Umesh Pal murder case. Along with Atiq, brother Ashraf has also been given a 4-day remand. In this report, see 100 big news of the day in a flash.