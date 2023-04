videoDetails

Mafia Atiq Ahmed in pain!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Asad, the son of Atiq Ahmed, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been buried in the grave. Police made strict security arrangements on this occasion. To see Asad for the last time, the mafia Atiq Ahmed begged at the Dhoomanganj police station.