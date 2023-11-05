trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684603
Mahadev App News: The biggest revelation on Mahadev App

Nov 05, 2023
Mahadev App News: Amidst the ongoing investigation and revelations of the Mahadev betting app scam, a person named Shubham Soni has come forward. This person has released a video and claimed that he is the real owner of the Mahadev app and he has He has also claimed to have met the Chief Minister.. How much truth is there in Shubham's claims.. This will be clear only in the coming time and ED's investigation.. Let us tell you that BJP is continuously cornering Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Mahadev App. Is.BJP leader Smriti Irani accused of giving money to Congress for elections on the platforms of Mahadev App. Allegations were made.
Telangana Opinion Poll 2023: who will get the support of the public?
Telangana Opinion Poll 2023: who will get the support of the public?
India-Canada Row: Indian Envoy Confronts Canada, Demands Proof Of Nijjar's Murder
India-Canada Row: Indian Envoy Confronts Canada, Demands Proof Of Nijjar's Murder
PM Modi Offers Prayers At Chandragiri Jain Temple, Took Blessings Of Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj
PM Modi Offers Prayers At Chandragiri Jain Temple, Took Blessings Of Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj
Nepal Earthquake News: People forced to spend night on the streets after earthquake in Nepal
Nepal Earthquake News: People forced to spend night on the streets after earthquake in Nepal
Delhi Pollution: From Sprinklers To Multivitamins, Delhi Zoo's Preventive Steps To Hydrate Animal
Delhi Pollution: From Sprinklers To Multivitamins, Delhi Zoo's Preventive Steps To Hydrate Animal

