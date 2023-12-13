trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698331
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Ravi Uppal, owner of Mahadev Gaming App, has been detained. On the request of ED, Interpol had already issued a Red Corner Notice against Ravi Uppal. Acting upon which the local police has arrested him. It is believed that Saurav Chandrakar may also be arrested soon and Ravi Uppal will also be brought to India soon.

