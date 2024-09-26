videoDetails

Mahadev in Ajmer Dargah of Rajasthan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

You must have heard about the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer, Rajasthan. A large number of Muslims visit this Dargah of the Sufi saint. Many Hindus also bow their heads. But a claim on this Dargah has raised many questions. An organization named Hindu Sena claims that this Dargah has been built on the ruins of a Shiva temple. Therefore, permission should be given to worship here again in the Hindu way. And the occupation by the Dargah Committee should be removed. The Ajmer Dargah Committee has rejected this claim. And has said that such statements and claims will affect communal harmony. Now how much truth is there in this claim. You will know this after the legal battle is over.