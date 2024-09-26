Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2798918https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/mahadev-in-ajmer-dargah-of-rajasthan-2798918.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mahadev in Ajmer Dargah of Rajasthan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
You must have heard about the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer, Rajasthan. A large number of Muslims visit this Dargah of the Sufi saint. Many Hindus also bow their heads. But a claim on this Dargah has raised many questions. An organization named Hindu Sena claims that this Dargah has been built on the ruins of a Shiva temple. Therefore, permission should be given to worship here again in the Hindu way. And the occupation by the Dargah Committee should be removed. The Ajmer Dargah Committee has rejected this claim. And has said that such statements and claims will affect communal harmony. Now how much truth is there in this claim. You will know this after the legal battle is over.

All Videos

53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
Play Icon29:18
53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
Baldeogarh Fort: The secret of the fort! Baldeogarh
Play Icon16:32
Baldeogarh Fort: The secret of the fort! Baldeogarh
'There is no Waqf in the Constitution', what did the Supreme Court lawyer say?
Play Icon45:10
'There is no Waqf in the Constitution', what did the Supreme Court lawyer say?
ED exposed China's big conspiracy against India
Play Icon01:09
ED exposed China's big conspiracy against India
Two people beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Bihar
Play Icon01:24
Two people beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Bihar

Trending Videos

53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
play icon29:18
53 medicines, including paracetamol, fail quality test
Baldeogarh Fort: The secret of the fort! Baldeogarh
play icon16:32
Baldeogarh Fort: The secret of the fort! Baldeogarh
'There is no Waqf in the Constitution', what did the Supreme Court lawyer say?
play icon45:10
'There is no Waqf in the Constitution', what did the Supreme Court lawyer say?
ED exposed China's big conspiracy against India
play icon1:9
ED exposed China's big conspiracy against India
Two people beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Bihar
play icon1:24
Two people beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Bihar