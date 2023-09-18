trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663809
Mahadev will save from flood! Helicopter had to be called in Ujjain

Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Heavy Rain in India: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain in many states of the country. The maximum impact of rain may be in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. There was such a disaster in the city of Baba Mahakal that people had to be rescued by helicopter.
