Mahapanchayat against love jihad in Uttarkashi canceled

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
The mahapanchayat to be held in protest against love jihad in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand has been cancelled. Hindu organizations had announced the mahapanchayat.

