Maharashtra: 1 dead, 19 injured after bus fell into gorge in Nashik

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
In a tragic incident, one person was dead and 19 got injured as a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) which was full of passengers fell into a deep gorge at Vani Ghat in Nashik, Maharashtra on July 12. The injured have been rushed to a state-run hospital
