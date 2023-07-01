trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629290
Maharashtra Bus Fire: Tragic accident in Buldhana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Maharashtra Bus Fire: A major accident has taken place in Buldhana, Maharashtra. Here the luxury bus has caught fire. 26 people have died in this accident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.
