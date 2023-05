videoDetails

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the coastal road project in Mumbai

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the much-awaited coastal road project in Mumbai on May 01. The Mumbai Coastal Road Project will be 29.20 km long along the western coastal stretch of Mumbai. The first phase of the 10.5-km-long high-speed corridor will connecting the Marine Drive with Worli is expected to complete by the end of this year.