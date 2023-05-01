Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with Aaditya Thackeray pays tributes to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra movement

NewsVideos
On the occasion of the 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 30 paid tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. The CM along with Uddhav Thackeray faction leaders Aaditya Thackeray, and Arvind Sawant visited the Hutatma Chowk to pay homage to the martyrs. Maharashtra was formed on this day in 1960 following the movement.

