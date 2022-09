Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis inspect under-construction Mumbai coastal road

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inspected work of the on September 19. It would connect Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north. The iconic road is set to be completed soon.