Maharashtra: Fire At Scrap Shop In Thane's Dombivili East; No Injuries Reported

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Watch: In Maharashtra, a significant fire erupted at a scrap shop located in Dombivili East, Thane, last night. Swift action by firefighters contained the blaze, with no reported injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

