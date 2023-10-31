trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682395
Maharashtra government cabinet meeting continues amid Maratha reservation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
The second phase of Maratha movement has started in Maharashtra. This movement is now becoming violent. On the other hand, the cabinet meeting of Maharashtra government is going on.
