Deshhit: Who Will Be Maharashtra’s Next CM?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

The suspense over Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister continues as Shiv Sena backs Eknath Shinde, while BJP prefers Devendra Fadnavis. However, in a recent press conference, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde gave subtle hints that might reveal the next CM. Watch the report to uncover the details.