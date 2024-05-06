Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747225
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra Police destroys around 9 IEDs in Gadchiroli

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Maharashtra Police has recovered IED bombs thrown by Naxalites in a cave. Taking major action against this, bomb disposal squad has destroyed 9 IEDs.

All Videos

NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case
Play Icon07:37
NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah
Play Icon02:45
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
Play Icon00:51
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
Play Icon01:48
BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon01:32
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple

Trending Videos

NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case
play icon7:37
NTA Notice issued in NEET Exam Case
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah
play icon2:45
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
play icon0:51
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
play icon1:48
BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
play icon1:32
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple