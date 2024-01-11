trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708473
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut Terms Speaker's Verdict As 'BJP Conspiracy'

Sonam|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Today, the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly gave his decision after a speech of one and a quarter hour, and declared that only Shinde faction has control over Shiv Sena. And Uddhav Thackeray has no authority over Shiv Sena. The Speaker has also declared 16 MLAs of Shinde group eligible. Sanjay Raut got angry as soon as the decision came

