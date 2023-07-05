trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630947
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit and Sharad Pawar, whose claim on NCP is stronger?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
In the midst of the earthquake in the politics of Maharashtra, today it will be clear who is with whom. Ajit and Sharad Pawar factions in Maharashtra will do a show of strength today.
Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
 Narendra Singh Tomar comments on NCP Rift
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka
45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
 45-year-old Muslim man molests an 8-year-old Hindu girl, case registered under POCSO
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
important day for NCP, Sharad Pawar will hold an important meeting at 1 pm
Indiscriminate firing once again in America!
Indiscriminate firing once again in America!
