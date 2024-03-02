trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726681
Maharashtra Politics: Shinde, Fadnavis decline Sharad Pawar’s lunch invitation

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Maharashtra Politics: NaMo Job Fair is being organized by the government in Maharashtra. This program is on March 2 and 3. This program is to be organized at Vidya Pratishthan. It was being told that Sharad Pawar's name was not included in the list of people invited to the job fair. But now news is coming that Pawar will attend this fair and Sharad Pawar has invited Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis for dinner. But the news is that he will not attend.

