trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655885
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrates Raksha Bandhan in Nagpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat celebrated Raksha Bandhan at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra on August 30. Raksha Bandhan is a traditionally Hindu annual rite that is central to a festival of the same name celebrated in South Asia. On this day, sisters of all ages tie an amulet called the Rakhi around the wrists of their brothers. They symbolically protect them, receive a gift in return, and traditionally invest in the brothers with a share of the responsibility of their potential care.
Follow Us

All Videos

Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas
play icon0:55
Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas
Farmers protest in Karnataka's Mandya over release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
play icon2:13
Farmers protest in Karnataka's Mandya over release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
Russia Vetoes UNSC Resolution On Sanctions Against Mali
play icon1:42
Russia Vetoes UNSC Resolution On Sanctions Against Mali
Sambit Patra launches scathing attack on INDIA Alliance Meeting
play icon13:51
Sambit Patra launches scathing attack on INDIA Alliance Meeting
Adani Group makes huge remark on OCCRP's report,says, 'Report was made under conspiracy'
play icon9:21
 Adani Group makes huge remark on OCCRP's report,says, 'Report was made under conspiracy'

Trending Videos

Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas
play icon0:55
Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas
Farmers protest in Karnataka's Mandya over release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
play icon2:13
Farmers protest in Karnataka's Mandya over release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu
Russia Vetoes UNSC Resolution On Sanctions Against Mali
play icon1:42
Russia Vetoes UNSC Resolution On Sanctions Against Mali
Sambit Patra launches scathing attack on INDIA Alliance Meeting
play icon13:51
Sambit Patra launches scathing attack on INDIA Alliance Meeting
Adani Group makes huge remark on OCCRP's report,says, 'Report was made under conspiracy'
play icon9:21
Adani Group makes huge remark on OCCRP's report,says, 'Report was made under conspiracy'