Maharashtra: Sachin Tendulkar flags off Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
The Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon 2023 was organised on August 20. Former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar flagged off the marathon event in Mumbai.
