trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629205
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra: Shinde government will give 5-5 lakh compensation to the relatives of the deceased

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
A big accident has happened in Maharashtra's Buldhana, in fact people have died here due to fire in a bus. The reason for how the bus caught fire is yet to be revealed. Shinde government will give 5-5 lakh compensation to the relatives of the deceased.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi MP Visit: Modi will reach Shahdol among tribals
play icon15:20
PM Modi MP Visit: Modi will reach Shahdol among tribals
India will host SCO Summit, China-Pakistan will attend
play icon12:5
India will host SCO Summit, China-Pakistan will attend
Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security
play icon5:4
Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security
Aaj ka Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:15
Aaj ka Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Putin remembers Modi after Wagner rebellion!
play icon10:50
Putin remembers Modi after Wagner rebellion!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi MP Visit: Modi will reach Shahdol among tribals
play icon15:20
PM Modi MP Visit: Modi will reach Shahdol among tribals
India will host SCO Summit, China-Pakistan will attend
play icon12:5
India will host SCO Summit, China-Pakistan will attend
Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security
play icon5:4
Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security
Aaj ka Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:15
Aaj ka Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Putin remembers Modi after Wagner rebellion!
play icon10:50
Putin remembers Modi after Wagner rebellion!
Maharashtra news,maharashtra bus fire,Maharashtra,Maharashtra politics,buldhana bus accident,Buldhana,bus fire news,Maharashtra bus accident,maharashtra bus fire today,maharashtra bus fire news,maharashtra bus fire today news,buldhana truck fire,maharanshtra bus fire many death,buldana bus fire news,Buldana,Bus fire,maharashtra state transport bus catches fire,buldhana st bus accident,best bus fire,pune bus fire,breaking,