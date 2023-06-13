NewsVideos
Maharashtra Violence: Sanjay Raut's big statement – ​​Government sponsored violence took place in the state

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Maharashtra Violence: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made serious allegations against the Maharashtra government, saying that the government is behind the violence in the state. He said that sponsored violence took place in Kolhapur Sambhajinagar.

