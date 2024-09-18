Advertisement
Maharashtra witnesses stone pelting during Ganesh idol immersion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Maharashtra Stone Pelting: There is news of violence during Ganesh Visarjan in Bhiwandi of Thane district of Maharashtra. It is alleged that stones were pelted on the Ganesh idol during the immersion, after which the people involved in the procession got angry. After which there is news of clashes between the two communities, after which the police had to resort to lathicharge to calm the situation. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area since the incident.

