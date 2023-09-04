trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657835
'Mahasangrama' on reservation in Maharashtra! MNS chief Raj Thackeray reached among the protesters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Raj Thackeray: A part of Maharashtra is burning in the fire of Maratha reservation. Today CM Eknath Shinde called an important meeting regarding this matter. Today, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reached Jalna and after meeting the protesters, he appealed to the people to exercise restraint.
