Major accident at New Delhi railway station, woman dies of electrocution

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
A woman died due to electrocution in New Delhi railway station premises. The name of the woman is Sakshi Ahuja. It is being told that this incident happened due to waterlogging in the station premises.

