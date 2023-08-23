trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652576
Major accident due to bridge collapse in Mizoram, 17 killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
In Mizoram, the railway bridge over the Kurung river connecting Bairabi to Sairang has broken down. In this, the death of 17 people has been confirmed so far. Right now there is news of about 30 people trapped in the debris. The accident happened at 10 am today. All those who died are laborers building the bridge. Rescue operation is going on.
