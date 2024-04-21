Advertisement
Major accident due to collapse of cremation wall in Gurugram

|Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 07:14 AM IST
A major accident took place in Gurugram, Haryana. In this accident, information is being received about the death of 5 people due to wall collapse. Two people are said to be injured. This accident happened due to the collapse of the crematorium wall.

