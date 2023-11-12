trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687365
Major accident in Uttarkashi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
An accident has occurred due to the collapse of a tunnel under construction in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Nearly 100 workers are still trapped inside the tunnel here. Efforts are being made to open the tunnel with JCB machine only. Workers got trapped due to tunnel collapse late at night. An accident has occurred on Yamunotri National Highway.
