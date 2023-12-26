trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702847
Major Accident on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Dhar, MP

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
A grave incident unfolded at Ganesh Ghat on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, as six vehicles, including cars and a truck, collided, resulting in a raging fire. Prompt response from the police and fire brigade is underway at the accident site, focusing on efforts to extinguish the flames. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

