Major accident on Gangotri National Highway

Sonam | Updated: May 31, 2024, 06:52 PM IST

Suddenly a rock broke in Dabrani near Uttarkashi Gangotri Highway, under which some people got buried. Relief and rescue teams reached the spot as soon as the news was received. According to the information received, a fire has also broken out in the hill near Dabrani. The place from where the rock broke.