trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648087
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Major action by Delhi Police, arms consignment recovered before August 15

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Delhi Police has taken a major action before the Independence Day (August 15) in the country's capital Delhi. These weapons had come from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh

All Videos

Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day tour of Wayanad - Rahul will stay in Wayanad for two days
play icon2:2
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day tour of Wayanad - Rahul will stay in Wayanad for two days
Brijmandal Yatra will be held again on August 8, Hindu organizations will hold mahapanchayat tomorrow
play icon6:44
Brijmandal Yatra will be held again on August 8, Hindu organizations will hold mahapanchayat tomorrow
Murder after gang rape of a girl in Motihari, Bihar... When will the culprits be caught?
play icon1:25
Murder after gang rape of a girl in Motihari, Bihar... When will the culprits be caught?
PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi encircles the opposition on Manipur-Opposition betrayed Manipur
play icon3:40
PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi encircles the opposition on Manipur-Opposition betrayed Manipur
PM Modi's mega show in Madhya Pradesh today... MP will get many gifts
play icon2:38
PM Modi's mega show in Madhya Pradesh today... MP will get many gifts

Trending Videos

Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day tour of Wayanad - Rahul will stay in Wayanad for two days
play icon2:2
Wayanad Breaking: Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day tour of Wayanad - Rahul will stay in Wayanad for two days
Brijmandal Yatra will be held again on August 8, Hindu organizations will hold mahapanchayat tomorrow
play icon6:44
Brijmandal Yatra will be held again on August 8, Hindu organizations will hold mahapanchayat tomorrow
Murder after gang rape of a girl in Motihari, Bihar... When will the culprits be caught?
play icon1:25
Murder after gang rape of a girl in Motihari, Bihar... When will the culprits be caught?
PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi encircles the opposition on Manipur-Opposition betrayed Manipur
play icon3:40
PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi encircles the opposition on Manipur-Opposition betrayed Manipur
PM Modi's mega show in Madhya Pradesh today... MP will get many gifts
play icon2:38
PM Modi's mega show in Madhya Pradesh today... MP will get many gifts
Independence Day,Breaking News,Hindi News,delhi police 2023,delhi police syllabus,Delhi police constable,Delhi Police,delhi police constable syllabus,delhi police constable new update,Delhi Police Special Cell,today headline news,today headlines,Delhi crime,Delhi crime news,Delhi News,