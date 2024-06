videoDetails

Major action taken against land mafia in Bareilly

| Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Bulldozer Action on Rajeev Rana: In Bareilly, UP, the administration has tightened its grip on land mafia Rajeev Rana, close to former BJP MLA Pappu Bharatul. BDA has started action to demolish Rajiv Rana's hotel and market. Bulldozer action is being carried out amid tight security.