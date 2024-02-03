trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717276
Major fire in perfume factory in Himachal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
A massive fire broke out in a perfume factory in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Due to the fire, many workers working inside the factory got burnt. One dead, 9 missing in this accident

