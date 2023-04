videoDetails

Major revelation in Atiq-Ashraf Murder Case, accused did not give complete information while taking room

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Mafia leader Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 in Prayagraj. The accused checked into the hotel at 8:30 pm on 13 April. Here all three stayed in room number-203. The accused did not give complete information while taking the room