Major terrorist attack took place at Lal Chowk in Srinagar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Terrorist attack at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, terrorists threw grenade near CRPF bunker, 12 people injured in terrorist attack.

