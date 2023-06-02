NewsVideos
Major Train Accident In Odisha's Balasore, Coromandal Express Derailed, 300 Injured, Rescue Ops On

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

