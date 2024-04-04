Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Advertisement
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024, PM Modi will visit Bihar today. During his visit, PM Modi will hold a public meeting in Jamui. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will also join PM Modi. Know in detail in this report what will be PM Modi's program in Bihar. To know more about the same, watch this report and further take a glance at top 100 news of the day.

