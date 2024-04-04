Advertisement
Several Political Leaders to conduct massive rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Several Political Leaders are going to conduct massive rallies today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a big rally in Cooch Behar and Bengal of Bihar. Along with this, he will campaign for NDA in Jumai and Deoghar.

