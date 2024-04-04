Advertisement
Sanjay Singh atttacks BJP after getting released

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Sanjay Singh got bail in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case after Supreme Court pronounced decision over the same. As per latest reports, Sanjay Singh atttacked BJP after getting released from jail.

