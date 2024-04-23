Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Malaika Arora Hits Gym For Perfect Figure, Looking Stunning In Workout Gear

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch: Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora works hard for the perfect figure. Now, when Malaika Arora was seen outside yoga classes, fans were awestruck by her demeanor. Malaika Arora is looking quite beautiful.

All Videos

UK man's Bhangra performance goes viral and wins hearts online with his electr
Play Icon00:22
UK man's Bhangra performance goes viral and wins hearts online with his electr
Viral Video: Groom's Awe At Indian Bride's Gorgeous Wedding Appearance - WATCH
Play Icon00:39
Viral Video: Groom's Awe At Indian Bride's Gorgeous Wedding Appearance - WATCH
Man Breaks Car's Windshield In Anger; Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:53
Man Breaks Car's Windshield In Anger; Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Man vs. Woman Clash Over Barking Street Dogs, Sparks Concern
Play Icon00:33
Viral Video: Man vs. Woman Clash Over Barking Street Dogs, Sparks Concern
Viral Video: Elderly Man's Surprising Pole Dance In Delhi Metro Leaves Netizens Shocked
Play Icon00:27
Viral Video: Elderly Man's Surprising Pole Dance In Delhi Metro Leaves Netizens Shocked

Trending Videos

UK man's Bhangra performance goes viral and wins hearts online with his electr
play icon0:22
UK man's Bhangra performance goes viral and wins hearts online with his electr
Viral Video: Groom's Awe At Indian Bride's Gorgeous Wedding Appearance - WATCH
play icon0:39
Viral Video: Groom's Awe At Indian Bride's Gorgeous Wedding Appearance - WATCH
Man Breaks Car's Windshield In Anger; Video Goes Viral
play icon0:53
Man Breaks Car's Windshield In Anger; Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Man vs. Woman Clash Over Barking Street Dogs, Sparks Concern
play icon0:33
Viral Video: Man vs. Woman Clash Over Barking Street Dogs, Sparks Concern
Viral Video: Elderly Man's Surprising Pole Dance In Delhi Metro Leaves Netizens Shocked
play icon0:27
Viral Video: Elderly Man's Surprising Pole Dance In Delhi Metro Leaves Netizens Shocked