Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Malaika Arora: Inspiring Beauty Goals For Women InTheir 50s - Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In her latest outfit, Malaika effortlessly combines sophistication with a touch of edge. Imagine her sleek bodysuit, hugging her curves just right, paired with those flared pants that add a little drama. She's like a fashion icon come to life! What's truly inspiring is how she makes looking stylish seem so easy and enjoyable.No matter your age, Malaika's daring fashion moves inspire us to own our unique style and feel comfortable in who we are. She shows us that fashion isn't about rules—it's about expressing yourself and enjoying every moment. Malaika reminds us that confidence is the best accessory, and when you love what you wear, it shines through from the inside out.

All Videos

Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch
Play Icon00:59
Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch
Viral Video: Emotional Airport Reunion Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes As Father And Son Meet After Years Apart
Play Icon01:06
Viral Video: Emotional Airport Reunion Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes As Father And Son Meet After Years Apart
Congress counterattacks PM Modi's statement
Play Icon31:36
Congress counterattacks PM Modi's statement
Viral Video: Air India Faces Criticism Following Musician's Video Exposing Luggage Mishandling By Crew
Play Icon00:38
Viral Video: Air India Faces Criticism Following Musician's Video Exposing Luggage Mishandling By Crew
Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Kejriwal today
Play Icon08:21
Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Kejriwal today

Trending Videos

Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch
play icon0:59
Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch
Viral Video: Emotional Airport Reunion Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes As Father And Son Meet After Years Apart
play icon1:6
Viral Video: Emotional Airport Reunion Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes As Father And Son Meet After Years Apart
Congress counterattacks PM Modi's statement
play icon31:36
Congress counterattacks PM Modi's statement
Viral Video: Air India Faces Criticism Following Musician's Video Exposing Luggage Mishandling By Crew
play icon0:38
Viral Video: Air India Faces Criticism Following Musician's Video Exposing Luggage Mishandling By Crew
Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Kejriwal today
play icon8:21
Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Kejriwal today