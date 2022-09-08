NewsVideos

Malaika Arora looks stunning in her latest gym gear

Malaika Arora is renowned for sporting chic workout attire. Recently, the diva was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. Locking absolutely stunning, Malaika sizzled in her stylish gym wear. She donned a sexy sports bra and matching yoga pants. She completed her look with a cool bag pack. Malaika also waved at the photographs before entering her SUV.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Malaika Arora is renowned for sporting chic workout attire. Recently, the diva was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. Locking absolutely stunning, Malaika sizzled in her stylish gym wear. She donned a sexy sports bra and matching yoga pants. She completed her look with a cool bag pack. Malaika also waved at the photographs before entering her SUV.

All Videos

Badhir News: PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue
5:55
Badhir News: PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: MP CM visits various Ganesh pandals in Bhopal
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: MP CM visits various Ganesh pandals in Bhopal
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar
3:2
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar
VK Paul: India has set example before world by developing high-potential COVID nasal vaccine
VK Paul: India has set example before world by developing high-potential COVID nasal vaccine
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe in death of 2 teenagers in Kolkata
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe in death of 2 teenagers in Kolkata

Trending Videos

5:55
Badhir News: PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: MP CM visits various Ganesh pandals in Bhopal
3:2
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar
VK Paul: India has set example before world by developing high-potential COVID nasal vaccine
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe in death of 2 teenagers in Kolkata